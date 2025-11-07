Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cencora worth $29,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 712.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $360.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.79. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.92 and a 52 week high of $362.00.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

