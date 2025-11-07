Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,002,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Shares of NOC opened at $572.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $592.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

