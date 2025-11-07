Versor Investments LP Invests $257,000 in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 31.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Docusign by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,246 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,983.74. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,992. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

