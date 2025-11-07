Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $19,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $791,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $226.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.23 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price target on Cloudflare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

In related news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.83, for a total transaction of $632,091.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 495,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,208,758.53. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $3,159,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 998,073 shares in the company, valued at $210,244,077.45. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,060 shares of company stock valued at $133,217,328. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

