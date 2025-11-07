Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $35.55 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $35,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,211,000 after purchasing an additional 712,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,574,000 after buying an additional 810,938 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the sale, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 240,162 shares of company stock valued at $43,642,652 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James Financial raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

