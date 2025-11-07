iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 263,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

