Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.63 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 8.9%

APD stock opened at $258.64 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.55 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

