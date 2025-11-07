Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Medtronic by 144.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.