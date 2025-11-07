Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $69.72 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.17.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $243.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

