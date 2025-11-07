Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Sagace Wealth Management LLC

Sagace Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.17.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $243.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.