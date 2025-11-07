Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.10. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,182.48. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

