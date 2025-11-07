Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $19,434,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 175.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 27.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $590.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $182.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.