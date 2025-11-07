Patrick Burnett Sells 2,622 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $64,815.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,112.08. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Patrick Burnett sold 3,864 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $91,654.08.
  • On Thursday, August 21st, Patrick Burnett sold 2,438 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $37,959.66.
  • On Tuesday, August 19th, Patrick Burnett sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $28,280.00.
  • On Friday, August 8th, Patrick Burnett sold 3,847 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $53,973.41.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ARQT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.