Patrick Burnett Sells 2,622 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $64,815.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,112.08. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 5th, Patrick Burnett sold 3,864 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $91,654.08.

On Thursday, August 21st, Patrick Burnett sold 2,438 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $37,959.66.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Patrick Burnett sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $28,280.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Patrick Burnett sold 3,847 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $53,973.41.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ARQT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.