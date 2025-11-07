Topsail Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Gimbal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 189,896 shares of company stock worth $44,892,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Alphabet from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $284.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

