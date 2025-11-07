Sigma Planning Corp Sells 933 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.56.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PLD opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

