Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Hixon Zuercher LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $284.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 189,896 shares of company stock worth $44,892,175 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

