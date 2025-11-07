Destiny Capital Corp CO Has $8.99 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Destiny Capital Corp CO boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $64.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

