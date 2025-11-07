Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stock Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $71,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

