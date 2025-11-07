Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 1,322 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $243.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Arete raised their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.