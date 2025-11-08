Cdti Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cdti Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.08. Cdti Advanced Materials shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 28,074 shares changing hands.
Cdti Advanced Materials Stock Down 1.9%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.
Cdti Advanced Materials Company Profile
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
