InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,758.69 and traded as high as GBX 9,766. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 9,738, with a volume of 971,957 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised InterContinental Hotels Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 8,500 to £104 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,900 to GBX 8,000 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,900 to GBX 8,050 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,450 price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,199.
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
