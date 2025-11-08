InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,758.69 and traded as high as GBX 9,766. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 9,738, with a volume of 971,957 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised InterContinental Hotels Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 8,500 to £104 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,900 to GBX 8,000 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,900 to GBX 8,050 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,450 price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,199.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,074.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,758.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

