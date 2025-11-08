Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.82 and traded as high as $12.95. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 32,629 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 1.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 145.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 76,334 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

