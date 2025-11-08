Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.82 and traded as high as $12.95. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 32,629 shares traded.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 1.4%
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
