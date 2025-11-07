SouthState Corp Acquires 481 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 115.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,299.29.

BLK opened at $1,070.02 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,066.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

