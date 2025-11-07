SouthState Corp Acquires 481 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 115.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock
BlackRock Price Performance
BLK opened at $1,070.02 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,066.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.