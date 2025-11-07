South Dakota Investment Council Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $355.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.