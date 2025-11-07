Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,470,000 after buying an additional 2,249,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,327,000 after buying an additional 1,193,983 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,935.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,434,000 after buying an additional 927,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $106,065,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,951,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This represents a 64.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $187.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $197.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

