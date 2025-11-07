Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,268 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $32,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 142.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 299.07%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

