Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,558,000 after acquiring an additional 245,739 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $87,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,522,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of MSI opened at $388.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $387.77 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.50.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

