Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 42,523 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

