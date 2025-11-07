Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $282.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

