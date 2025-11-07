Sigma Planning Corp Sells 478 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.42 and a 200 day moving average of $129.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.