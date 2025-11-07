SouthState Corp Sells 185 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $120,429,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after buying an additional 356,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $366.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

