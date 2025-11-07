GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Inspire 500 ETF $PTL

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL – Free Report) by 896.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Inspire 500 ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Inspire 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Inspire 500 ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire 500 ETF by 851.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inspire 500 ETF by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

PTL stock opened at $246.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.98. Inspire 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $177.91 and a 12-month high of $255.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Inspire 500 ETF Dividend Announcement

Inspire 500 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.7686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks, selected based on the issuers proprietary criteria of biblical values.

