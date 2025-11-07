iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stock Position Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

