UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,449,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,893,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,986,000 after buying an additional 1,363,149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UBS Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,586,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,163,000 after buying an additional 4,207,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,354,000 after buying an additional 17,676,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,428,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,976,000 after buying an additional 449,013 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.