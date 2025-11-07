Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $52,345.44 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $52,345.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,940.70. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SNX opened at $149.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $167.76.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. UBS Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,248,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,340,000 after purchasing an additional 759,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,230,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,019,000 after buying an additional 330,085 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,949,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,275,000 after buying an additional 384,518 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,925,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

