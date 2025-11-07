Atb Cap Markets Lowers Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GEI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.05.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.63 and a twelve month high of C$27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33.

In other news, Director Maria Hooper bought 5,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.72 per share, with a total value of C$128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

