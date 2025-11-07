Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SPLG opened at $79.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

