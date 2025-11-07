DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shopify

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Shopify to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Arete Research upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Shopify Price Performance
About Shopify
ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.