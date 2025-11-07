Atb Cap Markets Has Pessimistic View of SNDL FY2025 Earnings

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for SNDL in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for SNDL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.98 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of SNDL in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SNDL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SNDL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

SNDL opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SNDL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SNDL by 3.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SNDL by 735.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143,312 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in SNDL by 722.2% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SNDL by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

