Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Barclays

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilon Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Agilon Health from $2.40 to $1.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Agilon Health Stock Down 7.8%

Agilon Health stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $287.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Agilon Health has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilon Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilon Health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilon Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 178,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,060,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,939,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Agilon Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Agilon Health by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,833,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 223,368 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

