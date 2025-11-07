Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD) Insider Acquires A$37,500.00 in Stock

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD – Get Free Report) insider Riccardo Canevari bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00.

The stock has a market cap of $60.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited engages in the research and development of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses in areas of high unmet medical needs. It is developing its lead products comprising Nano-mAbs and AVB6 Integrin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carlton, Australia.

