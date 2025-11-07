GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 821 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,282.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $95.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 92,205 shares of company stock worth $9,423,501 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

