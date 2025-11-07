FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Pet Valu Issued By Desjardins

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PET. Barclays lowered their price target on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.89.

Pet Valu Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Pet Valu stock opened at C$27.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.93. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$22.53 and a 12 month high of C$39.24.

About Pet Valu

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.