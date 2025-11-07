GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 153.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,377.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.