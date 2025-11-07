What is Desjardins’ Estimate for TSE:CRT FY2025 Earnings?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRTFree Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37.

Separately, Scotiabank cut CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

