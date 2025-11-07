What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for STOK FY2025 Earnings?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STOK. Wedbush upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $22.47 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $296,603.17. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,720. The trade was a 33.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,607 shares of company stock worth $4,224,210. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $184,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

