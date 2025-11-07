Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

