Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $40,949,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM opened at $205.63 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $211.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day moving average of $177.65.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

