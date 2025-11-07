Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,673 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,256 shares of company stock valued at $82,321,039. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $238.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $267.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $246.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

