Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 232,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

